‘I Don’t Listen to Rahul Gandhi’: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Success of Bharat Jodo Yatra

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he does not listen to him and pays no heed to what he says. When quizzed about Rahul Gandhi’s recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, which recently concluded in Srinagar, the workaholic Maharashtra BJP leader said, “I have not seen the yatra.”

Nitin Gadkari made these remarks while speaking at the Budget Conclave organised by a private TV news channel. The BJP leader also categorically dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s allegations “BJP has opened a shop of hatred” and said that “this is not true.” “We do not believe in any discrimination because a man alone cannot be bigger than caste and religion. Whatever plans the Narendra Modi government has made, it has been made keeping everyone, every section of the society in mind.”

The Union Minister sought to ask, “Did we not give money to Muslims while providing financial assistance to farmers across the country?”

When asked to comment if Bharat Jodo Yatra achieved what it aimed for, Gadkari said, “I have not seen the Yatra. When I was overweight, I was advised to take out foot marches. Perhaps this is why Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was launched.”

Replying to questions on BJP’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gadkari said that he was confident of his party retaining power in the next general elections. He also accused Congress of instilling fear in the minds of Indians for vote bank politics. People will give them a befitting reply in 2024, the Union Minister added.

The Congress leader had challenged any BJP leader to travel and show what they have done in Jammu and Kashmir. Gadkari said that the BJP is building roads and tunnels in the region worth Rs 1 lakh crore, which was not done during Congress rule.

On Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Union Budget and it being a “Mitron Ka Budget” (Budget for PM Modi’s friends), Gadkari hailed the Union Budget, saying it envisions a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development will reach all sections and citizens, especially the youth, women, farmers, OBCs, SCs, and STs.

The Budget, which in all likelihood is the last by the BJP-led NDA government before the general elections next year, was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

Gadkari said the Budget will take the country further on the road to `Aatma Nirbharta` (self-reliance) and will also equip the country with new-age infrastructure while reducing imports and strengthening the energy sector with a futuristic approach.

The Union Minister said Inclusive Development, Reaching the Last Mile, Infrastructure and Investment, Unleashing the Potential, Green Growth, Youth Power, and the Finance Sector were identified in the Budget as `Saptarishi` or the seven priorities or focus areas for the government."Janbhagidari (public involvement) through `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayaas` is essential. Our vision for the `Amrit Kaal` includes a tech-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector," Gadkari said.