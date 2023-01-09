'I have killed Rahul Gandhi': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's animated response goes viral; WATCH

Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has garnered praise from across the section for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, the same yatra has given enough weapons to the opposition parties and Rahul Gandhi's statements often add fuel to the fire created by the opposition parties. Now, in the latest clip of his press meeting that has gone viral on social media, the Congress leader can be seen saying that he has killed Rahul Gandhi and the person people are seeing today is not Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi is in your mind, I have killed him. He is not there at all. He is gone. Gone. The person you are seeing in front of you is not Rahul Gandhi. You are seeing him but he is not there, you do not understand the matter. Read about the Hindu religion a little. Read about Lord Shiva, you will understand. Don't be surprised like this. Rahul Gandhi is in your mind, Rahul Gandhi is in BJP's mind, it is not in my mind. I have nothing to do with the image, I have no interest in the image. Make the image as you want. Make it good, make it bad, do it, it is yours, it is not mine. It doesn't matter to me. I have to do my work," an animated Rahul Gandhi can be seen responding to a journalist.

While what he wanted to convey is not clear, the last line suggests that Rahul Gandhi probably wanted to say that he has killed the old Rahul Gandhi and what people today see is the new manifestation of his old self. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the BJP spent thousands of crores rupees on tarnishing his image but he is still ready to take on the saffron party.

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi today continued from Khanpur Kolian in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The yatra, which is on its 115th day will reach Mohra Maulana of Ambala today night passing through Shahbad and Saha. So far, the footmarch which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.