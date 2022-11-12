'I take 2-3 kilo abuses as nutrition': PM Narendra Modi's dig at TRS in Telangana

Hyderabad: On November 12, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked Telangana's TRS government by calling it "family politics" and claiming that the state needed a government that served all families, not just one. In an effort to downplay the criticism levelled at him by his rivals, Modi claimed that the "2-3 kg" of abuses he endures each day are what keep him motivated to help others because they provide the "nutrition" needed to transform the negative words into positive energy.

"The agenda in politics should be service-oriented. But in Telangana the mandate of those who got mandate--their entire focus is to abuse Modi. Sometimes people ask me, Modiji, are you not tired. Yesterday I was in Delhi in the morning then Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and now in Telangana. People ask me whether I don't get tired," Modi said at a public gathering.

"Then I will tell them that daily I consume 2-3 kg of abusive words. And God has created me in such a way, God has blessed me in such way that all those abusive words are processed and converted as nutrition in my system. It becomes positive energy which will be helped to serve the people," the PM said.

Also Read: 'The party that people of Telangana trusted did biggest betrayal': PM Modi attacks TRS in Begumpet rally

He went on to say that some individuals have "exhausted" the vocabulary in their attempts to harm him out of despair, depression, and fear. The opponent had no choice but to use such derogatory language, so he urged his supporters not to worry.

"Don't worry about it. I for the past 22 years received a variety of abusive words. Just laugh at them, have tea. The Lotus will bloom. Go with that happy feeling," he said. The BJP will stop at nothing to defeat the TRS in the 2023 Assembly elections. Symbol of the party is a lotus.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi dedicates new railway line in Telangana, built at cost of over Rs 1,000 crore

He is subjected to constant abuse from those who look for new insults to use.

"I want to tell them, whatever quantity of abusive words you use against Modi, I will digest all of them. You abuse BJP, no problem. We grew like that. But if you abuse the people of Telangana, then it becomes give and take," he warned.

Training his guns against the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS, Modi said the party on which people reposed faith has betrayed them.

Modi, who addressed BJP workers at the Begumpet airport here soon after his arrival for a visit to the State, said he regrets that the people who flourished and got power in the name of Telangana have pushed it backward.

"The government and the leader here continuously do injustice to the capacity of Telangana and the talent of the people of Telangana. The party which the Telangana people trusted the most, the same party has done the biggest betrayal to Telangana," he charged, without naming TRS.

However, the Lotus starts blooming in circumstances when there is darkness, he reiterated. In an obvious reference to the TRS frequently attacking him, Modi said he remains unperturbed by such criticism and appealed to the BJP activists in the State to not to worry about it. He appreciated the BJP activists for remaining committed to service and keeping up the fight in the face of alleged tyranny.

Referring to the recent bypoll to Munugode Assembly where BJP stood second, he said the way the people of the constituency showed confidence in the party was, according to him, unprecedented. The BJP workers have brought the entire Telangana government to one Assembly segment (Munugode), he said. People's blessings are with the party, he said.

"Whatever bypolls were held recently, the message was loud and clear: Telangana's sunrise is not far away. The night will end. In Telangana, lilies will bloom everywhere "Modi referred to the BJP's victories in the past two years' Assembly byelections in Dubbak and Huzurabad.

He claimed that superstitions are practised in the city, which is well-known for its ecosystem of information technology, and asserted that such convictions determine governance, in what appeared to be a subtle reference to Chief Minister Rao.

In an apparent dig at the Chief Minister, Modi said, "Now, Telangana people want a government that works for all the families of Telangana instead of a single family." They want a BJP administration, he continued.

(with agency inputs)