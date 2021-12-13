हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kashi vishwanath corridor

I want a Swacch, Srijan and Atmanirbhar India: PM Modi in Varanasi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to commit to the idea of Swacch (clean), Srijan (innovative) and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat.

I want a Swacch, Srijan and Atmanirbhar India: PM Modi in Varanasi
(Source: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday (December 13) in Varanasi, said that he wants India to become Swacch (clean), Srijan (innovative and creative) and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant).

Sharing his vision for a new India with the people, PM Modi while addressing a gathering in Varanasi said, “I want three resolutions from you, not for yourself, but for our country - cleanliness, creation & innovation and continuous efforts to create a self-reliant India.”

About India’s culture and centuries-long traditions, PM Modi said, “the new India is proud of its culture and also has confidence in its ability...there is 'Virasat' and 'Vikas' in the new India.”

PM Modi also told the public about the grand corridor project that he inaugurated on Monday and expressed gratitude towards all those who were involved in the making of the project.

“Today, I would also like to express my gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this grand complex. Even during COVID19, the work did not stop here,” Modi said.

Later, Modi shared a meal with all the construction workers and labourers who were involved in the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor that connects the prestigious Kashi Vishwanath Temple with the Ganga ghats in a grand ceremony. The event was attended by the CMs of  12 states and around 300 saints and seers from across the country.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
kashi vishwanath corridorPM ModiNarendra ModiVaranasiUttar Pradesh Assembly elections
Next
Story

BJP leader’s security officer decamps with two weapons in Jammu and Kashmir; manhunt on

Must Watch

PT3M53S

Grand Inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor