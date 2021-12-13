I want a Swacch, Srijan and Atmanirbhar India: PM Modi in Varanasi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday (December 13) in Varanasi, said that he wants India to become Swacch (clean), Srijan (innovative and creative) and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant).

Sharing his vision for a new India with the people, PM Modi while addressing a gathering in Varanasi said, “I want three resolutions from you, not for yourself, but for our country - cleanliness, creation & innovation and continuous efforts to create a self-reliant India.”

About India’s culture and centuries-long traditions, PM Modi said, “the new India is proud of its culture and also has confidence in its ability...there is 'Virasat' and 'Vikas' in the new India.”

PM Modi also told the public about the grand corridor project that he inaugurated on Monday and expressed gratitude towards all those who were involved in the making of the project.

“Today, I would also like to express my gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this grand complex. Even during COVID19, the work did not stop here,” Modi said.

Later, Modi shared a meal with all the construction workers and labourers who were involved in the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor that connects the prestigious Kashi Vishwanath Temple with the Ganga ghats in a grand ceremony. The event was attended by the CMs of 12 states and around 300 saints and seers from across the country.

