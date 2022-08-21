New Delhi: After the formation of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, the political battle between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified in the state. In the latest development, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP, Sushil Kumar Modi, in satirical manner offered to gift his property to the Rashtriy Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday (August 21, 2022).

The development comes after RJD leader Ramanand Yadav accused Sushil Kumar Modi of capturing properties and sought an investigation into the matter. He had alleged that Sushil Modi had captured the land of the mall in Lodipur and Khetan market.

While reacting to the allegation levied against him, through his tweet, Sushil Kumar Modi yesterday said that the massive Khetan market was constructed in 1995 with the blessings of Lalu Prasad Yadav and maintained that he was unaware of the ownership of the mall in Lodipur of the state capital. Modi said that in case both of the said properties belonged to him or to any of his family member he was ready to gift them to Lalu family.

He said that if the allegations against him are proved to be accurate, he is ready to give all his property as a gift to the Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family. However, if these allegations turn out to be false, then he will file a defamation case against Ramanand Yadav.

Sushil Kumar Modi said that if the RJD minister does not publicly apologize for the baseless property allegation within a week, he will file a defamation case against him. “If Ramanand Yadav does not apologize on the allegation against me, then I will file a defamation case,” he said in a tweet.

The war of words between the two political leaders of Bihar on Twitter has been going on for the past few days.

Earlier, Ramanand Yadav had targeted the BJP leader by saying that Sushil Kumar Modi is a ‘jumlebaaz’. Yadav had accused the BJP leader of occupying lands in Lodipur and Khaitan Market and gifting it to his wife, brother and sister-in-law.

Sushil Kumar Modi retaliated with a befitting reply and targetted Lalu Prasad Yadav and highlighted that Patna’s Khaitan Market was built 10 years before he was chosen for the post.

He said, “Khaitan Market of Patna was ready in 1995 on the blessings of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Whose mall is Patna’s Lodipur? At the same time, he (Sushil Modi) said that if both the properties belong to me or my family, then I am ready to gift this property to Lalu family today itself.”