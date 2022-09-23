IAF AFCAT 2 Result 2022 DECLARED at afcat.cdac.in- Direct link here

IAF AFCAT 2 Result 2022: The Indian Air Force Common Admission Test, IAF AFCAT 2 result 2022 is declared at the official website afcat.cdac.in. Results are available, candidates who registered for the AFCAT 2022 can access them at the official website, afcat.cdac.in. Candidates must submit information such as their name and ID number in order to view their IAF AFCAT 2 results.

Candidates called to the Air Force Selection Board in 2022 who pass the AFCAT exam (AFSB). Exams for the AFCAT 2022 were held on August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. The scoring system for the AFCAT 2 results states that each accurate response will receive three points, each wrong response will receive one point, and questions that are not attempted will receive no points.

AFCAT 2 Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of IAF - afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on AFCAT-2/2022 Result on the home page (once released)

Step 3: Enter email ID, password, and captcha code

Step 4: The result is displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take its printout

AFCAT result 2022: Details mentioned on scorecard

Registration number

Name of candidate

Exam name

Cut off marks

Marks scored by the candidate

Congratulatory note

AFSB selection process and details

AFSB selection slot booking

The performance of applicants in the AFCAT exam 2022 and AFSB interview will be taken into account when releasing the final AFCAT 2022 result. Candidates will be hired for various services within the IAF if they pass all levels of testing (officer intelligence rating test, psychological test, and Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).