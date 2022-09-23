NewsIndia
IAF AFCAT 2022 RESULT

IAF AFCAT 2 Result 2022 DECLARED at afcat.cdac.in- Direct link here

IAF AFCAT 2 Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT 2022 will be able to check results from the official website, afcat.cdac.in, once released, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 08:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IAF AFCAT 2 Result 2022 DECLARED at afcat.cdac.in- Direct link here

IAF AFCAT 2 Result 2022: The Indian Air Force Common Admission Test, IAF AFCAT 2 result 2022 is declared at the official website afcat.cdac.in. Results are available, candidates who registered for the AFCAT 2022 can access them at the official website, afcat.cdac.in. Candidates must submit information such as their name and ID number in order to view their IAF AFCAT 2 results.

Candidates called to the Air Force Selection Board in 2022 who pass the AFCAT exam (AFSB). Exams for the AFCAT 2022 were held on August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. The scoring system for the AFCAT 2 results states that each accurate response will receive three points, each wrong response will receive one point, and questions that are not attempted will receive no points.

AFCAT 2 Result 2022: Here's how to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website of IAF - afcat.cdac.in 

Step 2: Click on AFCAT-2/2022 Result on the home page (once released) 

Step 3: Enter email ID, password, and captcha code

Step 4: The result is displayed on the screen

 Step 5: Download the result and take its printout

IAF AFCAT Result 2022; direct link here

AFCAT result 2022: Details mentioned on scorecard

  • Registration number 
  • Name of candidate 
  • Exam name 
  • Cut off marks 
  • Marks scored by the candidate 
  • Congratulatory note 
  • AFSB selection process and details 
  • AFSB selection slot booking

The performance of applicants in the AFCAT exam 2022 and AFSB interview will be taken into account when releasing the final AFCAT 2022 result. Candidates will be hired for various services within the IAF if they pass all levels of testing (officer intelligence rating test, psychological test, and Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

 

Live Tv

iaf afcat 2022 resultIAF AFCATIAF AFCAT 2022AFCATAFCAT 2022afcat resultafcat result 2022afcat 2022 resultIndian Air ForceCommon Admission Testafcat marking schemeiaf cat

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022