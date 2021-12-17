IAF chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh cremated with full military honours in Bhopal

New Delhi: The mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, one of the victims of Tamil Nadu military chopper crash, were cremated with full military and state honours in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Friday (December 17).

The mortal remains were brought to the cremation ground in Bairagarh area from the Military Hospital in Bhopal amid slogans of 'Bharat mata ki jai' and 'Group Captain Varun Singh amar rahe'.

Following the ceremonial guard of honour given by the defence forces personnel, the senior services officers laid floral wreaths on the coffin of the Group Captain. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang also paid floral tributes to Singh.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays last respects to Group Captain Varun Singh at Bairagarh crematorium in Bhopal. The lone survivor of #TamilNaduChopperCrash was under treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka where he passed away on December 15th. pic.twitter.com/VKwOYlb7Wo — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, Singh's mortal remains had reached the Bhopal airport from Bengaluru where he was admitted to the Command Hospital.

Singh, who had been undergoing treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru since the IAF helicopter crash on December 8 that claimed the lives of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 armed forces personnel, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

On Thursday, CM Chouhan had declared that the Madhya Pradesh government will give Rs 1 crore 'Samman Nidhi' to Singh's kin.

"The state government will give Rs one crore Samman Nidhi to the family of the martyred Group Captain Varun Singh and in consultation with them, install his statue, name an institution after him and also offer a job to his kin in the state government as per the laid down practices," PTI had quoted him as saying.

