IAF Globemaster with 58 Indians returns from coronavirus-hit Iran

An Indian Air Force (IAF) military aircraft - C-17 Globemaster - carrying the first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from coronavirus-hit Iran landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Force station on Tuesday (March 10).

Shortly after the landing of the military aircraft, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted 'Mission completed.'

The IAF aircraft has landed. Mission completed.

On to the next. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

Earlier, Jaishankar had tweeted that 58 Indian pilgrims are being brought from Iran in IAF C-17, which took off from India on Monday (March 9). "First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from #Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon," Foreign Minister Jaishankar wrote.

First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from #Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon. pic.twitter.com/IqZ8NUK1M6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

In another tweet, the Union Minister also thanked the embassy officials and medical staff for working in close coordination in order to ensure the evacuation. "Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy @India_in_Iran and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you @IAF_MCC. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there," Jaishankar tweeted.

Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy @India_in_Iran and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you @IAF_MCC. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2020

The plane with 14 Air Force officials and 4 medical staff was being led by Wing Commander Karan Kapoor and it landed in Tehran at 2 am IST. This is the second time C17 is being sent to evacuate Indians this year. In February, India had sent C17 to evacuate Indians from Wuhan, China.

It is learnt that more sorties of IAF can be expected to evacuate Indian citizens in coming days. The government is planning to evacuate Indian pilgrims first from Iran, followed by the Indians students stranded in Iran in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.