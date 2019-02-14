हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vayushakti 2019

IAF to showcase its multi-role, single-engine, air defence fighter aircraft Mirage-2000 at Vayushakti 2019

The 7th edition of the Fire Power Demonstration (FPD) of the Indian Air Force will showcase all weather day-dusk-night operations on 16 Feb at Pokhran range, Rajasthan.

IAF to showcase its multi-role, single-engine, air defence fighter aircraft Mirage-2000 at Vayushakti 2019
Image Courtesy: IAF/twitter

POKHRAN: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will demonstrate its Mirage-2000, multi-role, single-engine, air defence 4th-generation fighter aircraft, in its all-weather day-dusk-night operations at its exercise Vayushakti 2019 on Saturday.

Mirage-2000 is used by the IAF in air defence & ground attack missions. The aircraft has all-weather interception capability and it comes equipped with a full range of weapons and electronic warfare suite.

The aircraft comes loaded with retractable tricycle type landing gear by Messier-Dowty, with twin nosewheels and a single wheel on each main gear. A runway tailhook can be fitted under the tail of this aircraft. The aircraft flight control system is fly-by-wire.

The Mirage-2000 is equipped with two DEFA 554 autocannon 30 mm revolver-type cannons with 125 rounds each. The cannons have fire rates of 1,200 or 1,800 rounds per minute.

"The 7th edition of the Fire Power Demonstration (FPD) of the Indian Air Force will showcase all weather day-dusk-night operations on 16 Feb at Pokhran range, Rajasthan," the IAF had tweeted.

The full dress rehearsal of the Fire Power Demonstration (FPD) took place on Thursday.

IAF's Vayushakti 2019 is scheduled to be held on February 16 at Pokhran Air to Ground Armament range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The IAF will use the exercise for the demonstration of its firepower and showcase the ever-increasing potential of IAF's combat platforms.

''Many Air Forces around the world display their might and aerial firepower through such demonstrations. Indian Air Force also conducts the demonstration to showcase the ever-increasing potential of its combat platforms over the years and to assure the citizens, its ability to safeguard India’s national interests,'' the IAF said in the Facebook post. 

