हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

IAF tweets poem 'Hadd Sarhad Ki', refers to cross-border anti-terror strike

Amid tensions between New Delhi and Pakistan after Indian fighter jets bombed a camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in that country, the IAF on Friday tweeted a poem whose lines can be construed as a jibe at Islamabad.

IAF tweets poem &#039;Hadd Sarhad Ki&#039;, refers to cross-border anti-terror strike

New Delhi: Amid tensions between New Delhi and Pakistan after Indian fighter jets bombed a camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in that country, the IAF on Friday tweeted a poem whose lines can be construed as a jibe at Islamabad.

Through its twitter handle @IAF_MCC, the Indian Air Force tweeted the Hindi poem 'Hadd Sarhad Ki' penned by Bipin Allhabadi.

The first two lines of the poem read, "Today, someone has crossed borders/Because someone has crossed all limits."

The tweet also had a picture of a fighter jet in the background.

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 and captured its pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on March 1. 

Tags:
Indian Air ForceIndian fighter jets
Next
Story

Over 2,400 toilets and wi-fi facility for 4,791 railway stations

Must Watch

PT3M18S

SP, BSP name seats they will fight in UP, no place for Congress: Sources