IAS Couple Tina Dabi, Pradeeep Gawande Welcome Their First Child In Jaipur

New Delhi: IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande on Friday welcomed a baby boy in their family. Tina Dabi, the former collector of Jaisalmer and the topper of the 2015 IAS batch, has become a mother to a son. She gave birth to the baby boy in a Jaipur hospital on Friday. Tina and Pradeep are overjoyed at the arrival of their first child. They are receiving warm wishes from their friends and well-wishers. Tina had taken maternity leave from July and had left Jaisalmer with an emotional farewell. She had requested a non-field posting in Jaipur during her pregnancy.

Tina and Pradeep had tied the knot in 2022 in front of a portrait of BR Ambedkar. Pradeep belongs to the 2013 IAS batch and hails from Latur in Maharashtra. He is a doctor by profession and completed his MBBS from Aurangabad. He is currently serving in the Rajasthan cadre. Tina and Pradeep met each other during the Covid pandemic and fell in love.

Before becoming the district collector of Jaisalmer, Tina was the joint secretary in the Rajasthan finance department. She had done a lot of work for the welfare of the Hindu refugees who came from Pakistan and settled in Jaisalmer. She had also initiated a special campaign to improve the condition of women and female education in the district.

IAS Tina Dabi's Success Story

Tina Dabi's success story as the first Dalit woman to top the UPSC exam made her a household name. Her marriage with her batchmate Athar Amir Khan was a high-profile affair attended by many politicians. However, they got divorced later and Tina married Pradeep. Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi had shared some pictures of Tina's baby shower celebration last week on social media.

Tina's Social Media Following

Tina Dabi enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. She has 16 lakh followers on Instagram, 4.50 lakh on Twitter and more than 4.25 lakh followers on Facebook. She often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans.