Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2767151
NewsIndia
PUJA KHEDKAR

IAS Puja Khedkar's Training Program Put On Hold Over Disability Certificate 'Forgery' Probe

Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar, 34, gained attention after reports surfaced about her alleged demands for a separate office, an official car, and the unauthorized use of a beacon in her private vehicle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IAS Puja Khedkar's Training Program Put On Hold Over Disability Certificate 'Forgery' Probe

The government has suspended the district training program of IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is under investigation for allegedly forging disability certificates to pass the Civil Services examination. She has been instructed to report back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration by July 23 for further action.

A letter from Additional Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Nitin Gadre, stated that Khedkar's training program is on hold and she must return to the academy immediately. The letter emphasized that she must join the academy by July 23, 2024, at the latest.

Khedkar, 34, gained attention after reports surfaced about her alleged demands for a separate office, an official car, and the unauthorized use of a beacon in her private vehicle.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?