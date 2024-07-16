The government has suspended the district training program of IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is under investigation for allegedly forging disability certificates to pass the Civil Services examination. She has been instructed to report back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration by July 23 for further action.

A letter from Additional Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Nitin Gadre, stated that Khedkar's training program is on hold and she must return to the academy immediately. The letter emphasized that she must join the academy by July 23, 2024, at the latest.

Maharashtra: Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar relieved from District Training Program of State Government of Maharashtra.



The letter from Nitin Gadre, Additional Chief Secretary (P) reads, "...LBSNAA, Mussoorie has decided to keep your District Training Program on hold and…

Khedkar, 34, gained attention after reports surfaced about her alleged demands for a separate office, an official car, and the unauthorized use of a beacon in her private vehicle.