IAS Ritu Maheshwari Transferred: Popular Noida Authority CEO Was Instrumental In Getting Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment To City - A Look At Her Stint Here

In a significant development, Ritu Maheshwari, the dynamic and acclaimed CEO of Noida Authority, has been transferred from her position. Known for her transformative initiatives, Maheshwari has been credited with securing investment proposals worth a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore for the city of Noida during Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. During her four-year tenure, the Noida Authority achieved unprecedented revenue receipts of approximately Rs 7000 crore in the fiscal year 2022-2023, marking the highest revenue collection in the past 12 years. As her transfer comes into effect, her remarkable contributions to the city's growth are lauded by residents and businesses alike.

Instrumental Role in Securing Massive Investments

Maheshwari has played an instrumental role in securing investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the Noida Authority ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. During her tenure, the Authority achieved approximately Rs 7000 crore in revenue receipts in the financial year 2022-2023, marking the highest revenue in the last 12 years.

Four Years of Remarkable Achievements



Ritu Maheshwari has been actively involved in public service since her start as a Joint Magistrate in Lucknow. Besides her role as CEO of Noida Authority, she has also served as CEO of Greater Noida Authority and MD of Noida Metro. Her four-year tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority has been marked with several notable achievements.

Future Investment Prospects

Speaking about the future, Ritu Maheshwari revealed that there are pending investment proposals worth Rs 55,000 crore, which are expected to be realized in the next 6-7 months. The proposed investments, amounting to about 45% of the total pending proposals, are expected to be implemented soon, further boosting the city's development.

Focused Development of New Noida

Ritu Maheshwari emphasized the importance of allocating more land for development to attract additional entrepreneurs and businesses to New Noida. Despite the challenges of limited availability, she expressed determination to expand the city's reach and transform it into an attractive destination for investments.

Records Broken, Revenue Generated

Under her leadership, the Noida Authority achieved a remarkable revenue receipt of approximately Rs 7000 crore in the financial year 2022-2023. This revenue collection stands as the highest in the last 12 years, signifying the successful implementation of various housing, commercial, industrial, and institutional projects.

Legal Victories for City's Welfare

Ritu Maheshwari's tenure witnessed numerous legal battles, particularly against builders involved in illegal constructions. Her efforts led to the cancellation of land allotments to entities that failed to adhere to the regulations, thus safeguarding the city's future.

Residents and Businesses Reflect on Her Tenure

The transfer of Ritu Maheshwari has led to mixed emotions among the residents and businesses of Noida. Many acknowledge her contribution to the city's growth and development, while some express concerns about her departure from the key position. However, her accomplishments during her tenure have left a lasting impact on the city, setting a path for further growth and prosperity. As she moves to her new role, the people of Noida remain hopeful for continued progress under new leadership.