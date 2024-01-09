New Delhi: In India's rich history spanning over seven decades, numerous families have dedicated generations to serving the nation as civil servants. Today, we spotlight an extraordinary individual who, despite being the daughter of a senior IAS officer, had never contemplated a career in civil services. This remarkable woman, Simala Prasad, has evolved into a versatile bureaucrat, currently holding the position of an IPS (Indian Police Services) officer, and has even ventured into the realm of Bollywood films. Notably, she achieved success in her first attempt at the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) without seeking coaching during her preparation.

Simala Prasad, belonging to the 2010 IPS batch, is the daughter of Dr. Bhagirath Prasad, a distinguished IAS officer from the 1975 batch, and renowned author Mehrunnisa Parvez. Born in 1980 in Madhya Pradesh, Simala attended St. Joseph Co-ed School in Bhopal before pursuing a degree in commerce. Her academic journey continued with a master's degree in sociology from Barkatullah University in Bhopal.

Despite her childhood inclination towards performing arts such as acting and dancing, Simala never envisioned herself as a civil servant. However, after completing her studies, she unexpectedly decided to take the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP PSC) exam, successfully securing a position as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Subsequently, driven by the desire to achieve greater heights, she ventured into the challenging UPSC Civil Services Exam without the aid of coaching. Impressively, Simala, in her lone attempt, triumphed over the examination and opted to join the Indian Police Services.

In 2023, serving as a Superintendent of Police (SP), she underwent a transfer from Betul to Jabalpur, showcasing her dedication to public service and her adeptness in the field.