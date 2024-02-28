New Delhi: Cracking India’s most challenging examination, the Civil Services Exam, is a formidable feat that demands unwavering dedication and persistence. Yet, it is those individuals who refuse to succumb to adversity, persistently striving towards their aspirations, who ultimately ascend to remarkable heights in their lives.

A shining embodiment of resolute determination is IAS Uma Harathi N, whose journey to success is a testament to relentless effort, steadfastness, patience, and resilience. Despite encountering failure in the UPSC exam on four occasions, she refused to relent. Enduring the trials of repeated setbacks, she persisted in her pursuit, and her perseverance bore fruit on the fifth attempt.

Today, let us delve into the sacrifices and exertions undertaken by IAS Uma in her quest to conquer the UPSC exam. Hailing from the Nalgonda district of Telangana, Harathi is an alumna of IIT Hyderabad.

Despite her background as an IIT graduate, her heart was set on a career as an IAS officer, driven by a profound desire to contribute to society. Following her graduation, she embarked on her UPSC preparation journey. Despite facing disappointment in her initial attempts, Uma persisted.

Faced with successive setbacks that might have disheartened many, Uma refused to yield. Instead, she gleaned invaluable lessons from her failures, redoubling her efforts with each setback. Ultimately, her perseverance culminated in a triumphant achievement, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR)-3 on her fifth attempt.

From enduring four defeats to clinching a remarkable AIR-3, IAS Uma exemplifies that the path to success is paved with perseverance and diligence, rather than shortcuts.