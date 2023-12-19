IAS Success Story: Meet Engineer Who Failed 35 Times But Cracked UPSC With AIR ....

New Delhi: IAS Vijay Wardhan demonstrated that one's success is not determined by their failures. Because making errors is a part of the success mantra. But it's equally crucial that you don't justify your mistakes. Instead, focus on determining why events diverged from expectations.

Accept failures and concentrate on growing from them. You will undoubtedly achieve success if you work diligently and with sincerity. because it has been claimed that failure is a necessary component of success and not the opposite of success. While some individuals become discouraged after losing one or two tests, this Haryana boy maintained his optimism despite failing 35 exams.

He repeatedly failed the examinations for government jobs, but he didn't give up. Eventually, after failing 35 separate tests, he was able to earn the 104th place in the UPSC.

Who Is Vijay Wardhan?

According to media reports, the repeated rejections did not depress him; rather, they helped him learn from his errors as he diligently worked after each unsuccessful effort. He first applied to and was accepted into the UPSC CSE as an IPS officer, but he is currently undergoing training to become an IAS officer.

Wardhan attended school in Sirsa, in the Indian state of Haryana, where he was born. He earned a B.Tech in electronics engineering from Hisar after finishing his schooling. After receiving his engineering degree, Vijay Wardhan moved to Delhi to pursue his UPSC studies.

During his preparation, he tried thirty examinations, including the Haryana PCS, UPPSC, SSC, and CGL, but failed every single one of them. After that, he grew discouraged but continued to fight. Vardhan attempted the UPSC test for the first time in 2014, however, he failed. He tried four times in a row, one after the other, but was unsuccessful each time.

Dream Accomplished By 2021

In 2018, his efforts were finally rewarded. He achieved the 104th All India Rank (AIR), passing the UPSC, and was appointed an IPS. Vijay Vardhan, however, was not happy with his IPS position, therefore in 2021 he reapplied for the UPSC test and passed to become an IAS.

IAS Vijay Vardhan recently provided some crucial advice for candidates for the Civil Services at a media event. He claimed that your finest instructor is you. Because of this, whenever you decide, you should always have confidence in your abilities. He specifically warned senior candidates not to replicate the technique they are already using. You must alter your strategy.