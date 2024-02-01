IAS Success Story: Meet This IIM Graduate Who Quit His Rs 28LPA Job, Cracked UPSC In First Attempt Without Coaching

New Delhi: Every jobseeker aspires to secure a well-paying job and establish a stable life. Nevertheless, there are individuals who are not solely driven by financial gains. Among them are those with a genuine desire for a modest life, choosing to dedicate themselves to serving the country rather than accumulating wealth.

One such inspiring individual is IAS Ayush Goel. A graduate from IIM, Ayush made the bold decision to leave his high-paying job, valued at Rs 28 lakhs per annum, to pursue the UPSC exam and contribute to the nation. Despite initial opposition from family and friends, Ayush managed to inspire them with his commitment to public service.

Hailing from a humble background, Ayush's father, Subhash Chandra Goel, operated a grocery store. Despite facing various family challenges and financial constraints, Ayush's family consistently encouraged him to excel in his studies.

Having secured 91.2% in Class 10 and an impressive 96.2% in Class 12, Ayush pursued an honors degree in Economics at Delhi University's Hansraj College. Subsequently, he excelled in the CAT exam, earning a spot at IIM Kozhikode in Kerala. Despite the Rs 20 lakh loan his father took for his education, Ayush secured a position as an analyst at JP Morgan Chase & Co. after completing his MBA.

While enjoying a lucrative annual income of Rs 28 lakhs, Ayush decided to forsake his job and undertake the challenging journey of preparing for the UPSC exam. Choosing to study independently without formal coaching, he dedicated eight to ten hours daily to his relentless preparation. Employing tutorial videos for enhanced understanding, Ayush achieved an impressive All India Rank of 171 in his first attempt at the UPSC exam.

Although initially disheartened, Ayush's parents are now overjoyed to see him emerge as one of the country's most accomplished IAS officers.