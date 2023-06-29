IAS Success Story: Thousand Challenges, Still Haryana's Daughter Ankita Chaudhary Became IAS Officer

Ankita Chaudhary, hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, has emerged as one of the most accomplished and beautiful IAS officers in the country. Rising from humble beginnings in a small town, she conquered the challenging UPSC exam, securing an impressive 14th rank on her second attempt. Ankita's journey is a testament to her unwavering determination and serves as an inspiration for girls across the nation.

Overcoming Tragedy with the Support of Family

Ankita's father, Satyavan, worked as an accountant in a sugar mill, while her mother was a homemaker. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when Ankita's mother passed away in a devastating road accident. Overwhelmed with grief, Ankita found solace and encouragement in her father's unwavering support. His belief in her capabilities fueled her determination to succeed, despite the hardships she faced.

A Path Paved with Education and Ambition

Ankita completed her schooling in Rohtak before pursuing her undergraduate studies at Hindu College, Delhi. While pursuing a degree in chemistry, she developed a strong aspiration to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. After completing her master's degree, Ankita dedicated herself to rigorous preparation for the exam, setting her sights on a career in public administration.

Triumph Over Setbacks

Ankita's journey was not without its setbacks. In 2017, she appeared for the UPSC examination for the first time but did not find her name on the result list. Undeterred by this setback, Ankita's determination only grew stronger. She intensified her efforts and decided to give it another shot in 2018.

A Stellar Achievement and Valuable Advice

Ankita's perseverance and hard work paid off when she not only cleared the tough UPSC exam but also emerged as a topper in her second attempt. Her success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring UPSC candidates across the country.

In sharing her experience, Ankita advises future UPSC aspirants to focus not only on their studies but also on their hobbies. Taking time for hobbies helps candidates maintain mental strength and keeps their minds refreshed. Ankita emphasizes the importance of revising thoroughly as the exams approach and recommends getting a good night's sleep before the paper to approach it with a stress-free mindset. These practices increase the chances of success in the UPSC examination.

In conclusion, Ankita Chaudhary's journey from tragedy to triumph showcases the power of determination, resilience, and family support. Her achievement as an IAS officer stands as a shining example for young girls across the country, inspiring them to pursue their dreams relentlessly despite the obstacles they may face.