topStoriesenglish2628553
NewsIndia
IAS SUCCESS STORY

IAS Success Story: Thousand Challenges, Still Haryana's Daughter Ankita Chaudhary Became IAS Officer

Ankita's father, Satyavan, worked as an accountant in a sugar mill, while her mother was a homemaker. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IAS Success Story: Thousand Challenges, Still Haryana's Daughter Ankita Chaudhary Became IAS Officer

Ankita Chaudhary, hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, has emerged as one of the most accomplished and beautiful IAS officers in the country. Rising from humble beginnings in a small town, she conquered the challenging UPSC exam, securing an impressive 14th rank on her second attempt. Ankita's journey is a testament to her unwavering determination and serves as an inspiration for girls across the nation.

Overcoming Tragedy with the Support of Family

Ankita's father, Satyavan, worked as an accountant in a sugar mill, while her mother was a homemaker. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when Ankita's mother passed away in a devastating road accident. Overwhelmed with grief, Ankita found solace and encouragement in her father's unwavering support. His belief in her capabilities fueled her determination to succeed, despite the hardships she faced.

A Path Paved with Education and Ambition

Ankita completed her schooling in Rohtak before pursuing her undergraduate studies at Hindu College, Delhi. While pursuing a degree in chemistry, she developed a strong aspiration to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. After completing her master's degree, Ankita dedicated herself to rigorous preparation for the exam, setting her sights on a career in public administration.

Triumph Over Setbacks

Ankita's journey was not without its setbacks. In 2017, she appeared for the UPSC examination for the first time but did not find her name on the result list. Undeterred by this setback, Ankita's determination only grew stronger. She intensified her efforts and decided to give it another shot in 2018.

A Stellar Achievement and Valuable Advice

Ankita's perseverance and hard work paid off when she not only cleared the tough UPSC exam but also emerged as a topper in her second attempt. Her success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring UPSC candidates across the country.

In sharing her experience, Ankita advises future UPSC aspirants to focus not only on their studies but also on their hobbies. Taking time for hobbies helps candidates maintain mental strength and keeps their minds refreshed. Ankita emphasizes the importance of revising thoroughly as the exams approach and recommends getting a good night's sleep before the paper to approach it with a stress-free mindset. These practices increase the chances of success in the UPSC examination.

In conclusion, Ankita Chaudhary's journey from tragedy to triumph showcases the power of determination, resilience, and family support. Her achievement as an IAS officer stands as a shining example for young girls across the country, inspiring them to pursue their dreams relentlessly despite the obstacles they may face.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad