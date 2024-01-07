trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707004
IAS Tina Dabi's Sister Ria Gets Good News From Bhajan Lal Govt In Rajasthan, Read Details

Ria Dabi was selected as an IAS from the Rajasthan Cadre in 2021. 

New Delhi: Rajasthan is conducting a three-day Director Generals of Police/Inspector Generals of Police Conference 2023 at the Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur from January 5 to 7. 
Meanwhile, the Bhajan Lal government in the state has shuffled 72 IAS and 121 RAS officers in which renowned IAS Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi has been given a key role. Ria who was awaiting a posting order has now been appointed as SDM Girva In the Udaipur district.

IAS Ria Dabi In Headlines

Ria Dabi made headlines not for the first time when following in the footsteps of her sister, she cracked the UPSC and was selected as an IAS from the Rajasthan Cadre in 2021. She then appeared in the headlines again when she secretly got married to IPS officer Manish Kumar in a court ceremony.

Ria is the younger sister of the renowned IAS Tina Dabi, who cracked the UPSC with All India Rank 1 and has consistently remained in the headlines. From securing the first spot in the UPSC exam to her first marriage and the birth of her first child, Tina Dabi has been making news. Tina Dabi was relieved of her duties as the Jaisalmer collector as she went on maternity leave.

