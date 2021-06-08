IBPS Common Recruitment Process 2021: Registration for over 10,000 RRB PO/Clerk vacancies begins, know how to apply

New Delhi: The registration for the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP RRBs X) for Group 'A'-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group 'B'-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) have started by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday (June 8, 2021).

The interested candidates can apply till June 28.

The online examinations for the same are likely to be conducted in August, September and October 2021. The interviews for recruitment of Group 'A'- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) is likely to be taken in November 2021.

Here's how to apply:

1. Visit the IBPS's official website www.ibps.in.

2. To open up the online application form, click on the Home Page to open the link 'CRP for RRBs' and then click on the appropriate option 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBsOFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)' or 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)'.

3. Candidates will have to click on 'CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION' to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. The candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An email and SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

4. Candidates are required to upload their - photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and a handwritten declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents on the official website.

5. For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officers Scale I, the candidate should indicate in the online application the state to which he/she opts for provisional allotment on selection. The option once exercised will be irrevocable.

Please note that the online application should be filled carefully as no change in any of the data filled in the application will be possible/ entertained. Prior to submission of the online application, eligible candidates are advised to use the 'SAVE AND NEXT' facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. No change will be permitted after clicking on the COMPLETE REGISTRATION Button.

Application fees and intimation charges:

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

- Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

- Rs 850 for all others.

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

- Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

- Rs 850 for all others.

The tentative schedule:

Online registration including edit/modification of application by candidates -- 08.06.2021 to 28.06.2021

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) -- 08.06.2021 to 28.06.2021

The download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training -- 09.07.2021

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training -- 19.07.2021 to 25.07.2021

The download of call letters for online examination -- Preliminary July/ August 2021

Online Examination – Preliminary August 2021

Result of Online exam – Preliminary September 2021

The download of Call letter for Online exam – Main / Single September 2021

Online Examination – Main / Single September/October 2021

Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III) October 2021

The download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III) October/November 2021

Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III) October/November 2021

Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates.

Click here to check the official notification