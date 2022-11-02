IBPS PO Prelims result 2022 DECLARED at ibps.in- Here’s how to check

IBPS PO Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the IBPS PO 2022 results for preliminary examination today, November 2, 2022. Candidates who took the exam can view the IBPS PO prelims result 2022 by logging in with their credentials on the official website - ibps.in. The last day to check the status of the IBPS PO prelims 2022 results was November 9, 2022. On October 15 and 16, the computer-based test (CBT) format for the IBPS PO prelims exam 2022 was used. One mark was assigned to each of the 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The parts that the questions came from were English, numeric aptitude, and reasoning ability. For each incorrect response, 0.25 marks were deducted from the final score.

IBPS PO Result 2022: Here’s how to check the result

On the homepage, click on the link “Click here to view your result status of online preliminary examination for CRP PO/MTs”

Candidates will be redirected to another page

Enter your registration number, password, and captcha code and click on ‘login’

IBPS PO prelims result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

View and save the result for future reference

The official notice reads, “On completion of the interview process, depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2023-24 based on the business needs of the participating banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks, based on merit-cum-preference,”.