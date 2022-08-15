NewsIndia
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 6000 Bank PO posts at ibps.in, check details here

Candidates can apply for bank PO jobs on the official website of IBPS ibps.in till August 22, 2022. 

  • Last date to apply for Bank PO vacancies: August 22, 2022
  • Candidates applying for the IBPS PO posts must be between 20 to 30 years of age
  • Candidates will selected through IBPS PO pre-exam and a main exam followed by an interview

IBPS PO 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel, IBPS has invited applications for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) in for over 6000 vacant posts in government banks across India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for bank PO posts through the official website of IBPS - ibps.in till August 22, 2022. 

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Starting of online application: August 2, 2022
  • IBPS PO Pre exam date: October 2022
  • IBPS PO Main exam date: November 2022

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts must be between 20 to 30 years of age i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive).

Educational Qualifications for Bank PO Jobs 

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The candidates must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that they are a graduate on the day they registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online. IBPS PO Vacancies- Official Notification

Here's How to apply for IBPS PO vacancies

  1. Visit the official website of IBPS ibps.in
  2. On the home page, click on 'Click here to apply Online for Common Recruitment Process for CRP-PO/MTs-XII'
  3. Register yourself and log in with your registration number and password
  4. Fill the application form and upload all the required documents
  5. Pay Fee and submit the application form
  6. Download the application form and take a printout for future 

IBPS PO Jobs - Direct Link To Apply

Candidates will be selected for IBPS PO posts through IBPS pre-exam and main exam which will be conducted on CBT mode followed by an interview which will be tentatively held in January or February 2023.

