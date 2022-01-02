हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IBPS

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Final Result 2021 released on ibps.in; Direct link to check, other details here

The candidates can check their IBPS RRB Clerk Mains and BPS RRB Officer Scale I, II and III scorecard on the official website - ibps.in. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk, PO Result 2021 has been released on the official website- ibps.in. IBPS released the Provisional Allotment for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains online examination and IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II and III combined result for online main exam and interview on Saturday (January 1, 2022). 

The candidates who appeared in the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains and BPS RRB Officer Scale I, II and III exams can check their scorecard on the official website - ibps.in. 

The candidates need to note that the result will be available on the website till January 31, 2022. The IBPS RRB PO, clerk exams took place in December 2021.

The cut-off marks for IBPS RRB PO/Clerk are released separately for different states.

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021: How to download the provisional allotment 

Step 1- Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on ‘CRP RRBs’ link

Step 3- In the new tab, click on ‘Common Recruitment Process – Regional Rural Banks Phase X’ link

Step 4- On the new page, click on the ‘Click Here to View Your Result of Online Main Examination for CRP RRBs-X – Office Assistants (Provisional Allotment)’ link

Step 6- Enter login credentials such as registration number or roll number and password or DOB 

Step 7- Click on the enter and download your result 

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021: Direct link to check scorecard 

