IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced a large number of vacancies for Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager), Officer Scale 2 (Manager), and Officer Scale 3 (Senior Manager) positions in Regional Rural Banks of India (RRB).
There are 8106 available positions for Group "A"-Officers (Scale-I, II, & III) and Group "B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). According to the IBPS Calendar, the IBPS RRB Prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 will be held from 07 August to 21 August 2022. The dates are provisional and subject to change.
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- The registration period will begin on June 7, 2022.
- The registration period will conclude on June 27, 2022.
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for the mentioned positions should read the official notification on the main website to learn more about the qualification requirements, age limit, and selection process.
IBPS RRB 2022: Recruitment Notification
IBPS RRB 2022: Application Fee
Application Fee/ Intimation Charges for Officer(Scale I, II, III)
Officer (Scale I, II & III)
- SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs 175 /-
- Others- Rs 850 /-
IBPS RRB 2022: How to apply?
- Go to www.ibps.in and click 'Click here to apply Online for 'CRP RRBs-XI '.
- 'Click here to apply Online for Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs-XI' OR 'Click here to apply Online for Recruitment of Officers -Scale I under CRP RRBs-XI' OR 'Click here to apply Online for Recruitment of Officers -Scale II & III under CRP RRBs-XI'.
- Now, click "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" to register the application by filling out the online application form with basic information. The system will then generate a provisional registration number and password, which will be displayed on the screen.