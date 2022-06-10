IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced a large number of vacancies for Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager), Officer Scale 2 (Manager), and Officer Scale 3 (Senior Manager) positions in Regional Rural Banks of India (RRB).

There are 8106 available positions for Group "A"-Officers (Scale-I, II, & III) and Group "B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). According to the IBPS Calendar, the IBPS RRB Prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 will be held from 07 August to 21 August 2022. The dates are provisional and subject to change.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The registration period will begin on June 7, 2022.

The registration period will conclude on June 27, 2022.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the mentioned positions should read the official notification on the main website to learn more about the qualification requirements, age limit, and selection process.

IBPS RRB 2022: Application Fee

Application Fee/ Intimation Charges for Officer(Scale I, II, III)

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs 175 /-

Others- Rs 850 /-

IBPS RRB 2022: How to apply?