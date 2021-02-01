हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICAI CA exam result

ICAI CA Final Exam Result 2020 announced: Here's how students can check result at icaiexam.icai.org

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result by visiting the official website of ICAI - www.icai.org. Along with the result, the merit list up to 50th rank is now available on the websites. The CA exam was earlier held in November.

ICAI CA Final Exam Result 2020 announced: Here&#039;s how students can check result at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA final exam result 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA final exam result was announced on Monday. The CA final exam result for both old and new course is available at the websites-- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, candidates can check through it.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result by visiting the official website of ICAI - www.icai.org. Along with the result, the merit list up to 50th rank is now available on the websites. The CA exam was earlier held in November.

How to check ICAI CA final exam result 2020: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ICAI, icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link
Step 3: Enter your credentials like Registration number, Roll number etc
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Candidates are advised to Download and also take a print out for further reference.

As per a notification released by the ICAI, candidates can also check their result through SMS by sending CAFNLOLD (space) 6 digit exam Roll Number, e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128 to 57575 for the old course. 

For the new course, candidates can send - CAFNLNEW (space) 6 digit Roll Number to 57575. 

For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.

Candidates can visit the official website of the ICAI for further query.

