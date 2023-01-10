topStoriesenglish
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2022: CA Nov Final, Intermediate results DECLARED at icai.org- Direct link to check scores here

ICAI CA Results 2022: The result declared on the official website, icai.org and other ICAI CA websites, details below.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the CA Inter, Final Result 2022 released today at 9 AM, January 10, 2023 as per the announcement made by the Additional Secretary, S.K.Garg of ICAI. The results are available at icai.org and icai.nic.in. According to the notice, the results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are expected to be declared on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, and candidates will be able to access them on the website icai.nic.in. “It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.” reads the notice.

ICAI held CA Final and Intermediate Exam from November 1, 2022 to November 17, 2022. Inter Exams for Group I were held from November 2 to November 9, while Inter Exams for Group II were held from November 11 to November 12.

ICAI CA Results: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.
  • Click on ICAI CA results 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

ICAI CA Final Result; direct link here

ICAI CA Intermediate result; direct link here

According to the schedule, the CA Final Exam for Group I was held from November 1 to November 7, and the CA Final Exam for Group II was held from November 10 to November 16.

