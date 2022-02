ICAI CA Final Result 2021 released on icaiexam.icai.org, here’s list of toppers

New Delhi: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday (February 10) announced CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the December 2021 examinations can now check the results on the official website- icaiexam.icai.org and other ICAI websites.

After releasing the results, ICAI also posted the CA final result 2021 pass percent online. The pass percentage can be checked here:

Radhika Beriwala of Surat, Gujarat has secured all India rank (AIR) 1 with 640 marks out of 800. The second position was bagged by Nitin Jain from Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh and the third position was bagged by Nivedita N. from Chennai.

ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result 2021: List of websites

- caresults.icai.org

- icai.nic.in

- icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Visit ICAI website- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in

Step 2. Click on ICAI CA Final/ Foundation result link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your registration number/ PIN, roll number and other credentials to log in

Step 4. Your ICAI CA Final and Foundation Result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5. Check your result and download it for future reference

Additionally, candidates who have registered for their results on e-mail should have received the mail once the results are made available online. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of ICAI for further updates.

