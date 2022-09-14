ICAI CA Foundation 2022 applications forms open TODAY for December exam on icai.org- Here’s how to apply

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Foundation 2022 exam will be conducted in the month of December. Candidates who intend to take the CA Foundation December Exam can apply on the official website icai.org beginning today, September 14, 2022. Candidates may start applying for the CA Foundation 2022 exam as of right now, according to the official notification that has been released. The application deadline for the December exam is October 4, 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation 2022 – Important Dates

Application process begins September 14,2022 Last date to apply without late fee October 4, 2022 Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 600 and USD 10 October 9, 2022 CA Foundation 2022 Exam December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022

ICAI CA Foundation 2022 – Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – icai.org.

On the homepage, click on the link provided for SSP

Candidates can refer to the direct link shared above to access the registration portal

Sign in using the existing credentials or make a new account

Fill in the application form, upload all documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

An application fee of Rs. 1500 must be submitted by applicants who intend to take the exam in India. The application cost for candidates in Kathmandu and Bhutan is Rs. 2200. The charge for candidates from abroad is USD 325. The deadline to submit an application without paying a late fee is October 4, 2022.