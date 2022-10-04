NewsIndia
ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Last date to register for December exam TODAY at icai.org- Here’s how to apply

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: The last date to register for december exam is today, October 4, 2022, as per the schedule. Candidates who are interested in applying for the ICAI CA December Exam 2022 can apply on the official website, icai.org, scroll down for more details.

 

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Foundation 2022 will be held in the month of December 2022. Registration for the ICAI CA Foundation 2022 December Exam began on September 14, 2022. According to the schedule on the official website, icai.org, the deadline to apply is today, October 4, 2022. Once the registration process is complete, the ICAI CA Foundation 2022 exam will be made available. The applicants are aware that today is the final day for no late fee. Those candidates who submit after October 4 will be charged a late fee of Rs.600/US 10$.

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website – icai.org
  • Then click on the link provided for Student Service Portal
  • Register first and then login with the credentials
  • Fill out the application form
  • Pay the fees and submit

ICAI CA Foundation 2022; direct link to apply here

The applicants must log in before entering their information, paying the cost, and submitting the application. The deadline for late submissions is October 9, 2022. The correction window will be open for all registered candidates from October 8, 2022, to October 13, 2022.


 

