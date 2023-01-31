topStoriesenglish2567708
NewsIndia
ICAI CA FOUNDATION RESULT 2022

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: CA Foundation December Result to be RELEASED on This Date at icai.org- Steps to Check Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: As per CA officials, the CA Foundation December Result would be made available for candidates in the first week of February, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: CA Foundation December Result to be RELEASED on This Date at icai.org- Steps to Check Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 is expected to be released this week. According to CA officials, candidates will be able to access the CA Foundation December Result in the first week of February. ICAI is likely to confirm the CA Foundation Dec Result 2022 date on the official website icai.org at any time now. According to officials, the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will be announced on February 3, 2023, or February 4, 2023. Candidates have been urged to wait for the institute's official notification.

ICAI CA Result 2022: Steps to check here

  • Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org or icai.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022
  • Enter your registration number date of birth and other details asked for
  • Your CA Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

The ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exam was held from December 14, 2022 to December 20, 2022. The CA Foundation December 2022 exam has four papers.

Live Tv

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022ICAI CA Foundation Result Live Updatesca foundation result december 2022ca foundation result 2022ca foundation december 2022 result dateca foundation result dec 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'