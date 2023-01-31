ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: CA Foundation December Result to be RELEASED on This Date at icai.org- Steps to Check Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 is expected to be released this week. According to CA officials, candidates will be able to access the CA Foundation December Result in the first week of February. ICAI is likely to confirm the CA Foundation Dec Result 2022 date on the official website icai.org at any time now. According to officials, the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will be announced on February 3, 2023, or February 4, 2023. Candidates have been urged to wait for the institute's official notification.

ICAI CA Result 2022: Steps to check here

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org or icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link provided for ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

Enter your registration number date of birth and other details asked for

Your CA Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

The ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exam was held from December 14, 2022 to December 20, 2022. The CA Foundation December 2022 exam has four papers.