Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

ICAI postpones Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination Paper-1; Check next date

The Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination paper-1, Principles and Practice of Accounting was scheduled to be held on December 8 from 2 PM to 5 PM.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday (December 7, 2020) announced to postpone the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination Paper-1 to December 13 due to 'unavoidable circumstances'.

The examination will now be held on December 13 at the same venues and timings, said ICAI.

They also informed that the admit cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date.

The students are also advised to stay in touch with the official website of the Institute.

