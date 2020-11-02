ICAR AIEEA 2020 result released at icar.nta.nic.in - Check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released ICAR AIEEA 2020 released on Monday (November 2) at the official website- icar.nta.nic.in. The final answer key of ICAR AIEEA 2020 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes was released on Sunday (November 1). The details of conselling schedule of ICAR AIEAA 2020 will be updated on the official website.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can download the ICAR AIEEA 2020 scorecard using their login credentials. ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG examination was held by NTA on September 16, 17 and 22. The ICAR AIEEA PG exam was conducted on September 23.

The exam is held annually by the NTA for admission to over 15000 graduate and 11000 postgraduate seats across 75 agricultural universities, comprising 64 State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs, viz. IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE, 3 Central Agricultural Universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr RPCAU, Pusa and RLB CAU, Jhansi), 4 Central Universities (CUs) having Faculty of Agriculture (BHU, AMU, Viswa Bharati and Nagaland University).

Candidates who qualify the ICAR AIEEA exam will be eligible to attend the ICAR AIEEA 2020 counselling 2020. During the counselling, the eligible candidates will have to make a choice of a subject and the agricultural university.

Live TV

Here's how to download ICAR AIEEA answer key online:

- Go to the official exam portal at icar.nta.nic.in.

- Scroll down and look out for the link of ICAR AIEEA answer key download and click on it.

- You will be redirected to a new page.

- Select the desired login option from the two links provided.

- Login using correct credentials and submit.

- Your ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

- Do the ICAR AIEEA Answer key download and raise challenges if found any in the provisional ICAR AIEEA Answer key 2020.