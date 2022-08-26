ICAR AIEEA 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application process for All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 today, August 26. Candidates can register online for the exam through the official website – icar.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay exam fee is August 26, by 11:50 pm. The ICAR AIEEA, AICE examination is slated to be held on September 13,14,15 and 20.

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2022: Here is how to apply

Candidates must visit the official website of Indian Council of Agricultural Research by NTA - icar.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on any of the registrations links as per the course you want to apply for.

A new page would open where you can login using the generated credentials.

Fill the ICAR AIEEA application form by giving details, uploading documents and paying the fees.

Your ICAR AIEEA, AICE registrations will be done.

After submitting the form, you may print a copy for future references.

Earlier, ICAR AIEEA 2022 registrations was about to close on 19 August but was extended till 26 August. Candidates may please note that these application forms are for NTA's ICAR AIEEA UG 2022, AIEEA PG 2022 and AICE 2022. In case of any confusion, candidates can refer to the official website.