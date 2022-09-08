ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 city intimation slip RELEASED on icar.nta.nic.in- Direct link here

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exam city slip. The city intimation slip for the ICAR UG entrance test is now available for download from the official website, icar.nta.nic.in, for applicants who have registered for the exam. The ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exams will be held on September 13, 14, and 15 in accordance with a formal announcement made by NTA in the month of August. In a few days, the ICAR UG admission card is anticipated to be made available.

Based on this, it is possible to expect that the ICAR admit card will be released between September 9 and 10, 2022. Candidates should be aware that these dates are approximate and based on prior NTA Entrance Exam patterns. We are awaiting a formal announcement from NTA regarding the ICAR UG admit card. ALSO READ: CUET PG 2022 Admit Card for next phase TODAY on cuet.nta.nic.in- Check time and more here

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 City intimation slip – Here’s how to download

Visit the official website for the ICAR Entrance Exam – icar.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads - Download City Intimation Slip – ICAR (UG) 2022

Enter your application number and date of birth

Your ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Exam city slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

For candidates seeking admission into Bachelor Degree Programs in Agriculture and Allied Sciences (other than Veterinary Sciences) in Agricultural Universities, NTA will be conducting the All India Entrance Examination for Admission, or AIEEA UG exam, for 15% of the University Seats.