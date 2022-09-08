NewsIndia
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 city intimation slip RELEASED on icar.nta.nic.in- Direct link here

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 city intimation slip has been released by NTA. Candidates who have registered and applied for the ICAR UG 2022 exam can now download their exam city slips from the official website – icar.nta.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 05:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 city intimation slip RELEASED on icar.nta.nic.in- Direct link here

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exam city slip. The city intimation slip for the ICAR UG entrance test is now available for download from the official website, icar.nta.nic.in, for applicants who have registered for the exam. The ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exams will be held on September 13, 14, and 15 in accordance with a formal announcement made by NTA in the month of August. In a few days, the ICAR UG admission card is anticipated to be made available.

Based on this, it is possible to expect that the ICAR admit card will be released between September 9 and 10, 2022. Candidates should be aware that these dates are approximate and based on prior NTA Entrance Exam patterns. We are awaiting a formal announcement from NTA regarding the ICAR UG admit card. ALSO READ: CUET PG 2022 Admit Card for next phase TODAY on cuet.nta.nic.in- Check time and more here

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 City intimation slip – Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website for the ICAR Entrance Exam – icar.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads - Download City Intimation Slip – ICAR (UG) 2022
  • Enter your application number and date of birth
  • Your ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Exam city slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

For candidates seeking admission into Bachelor Degree Programs in Agriculture and Allied Sciences (other than Veterinary Sciences) in Agricultural Universities, NTA will be conducting the All India Entrance Examination for Admission, or AIEEA UG exam, for 15% of the University Seats.

 

Live Tv

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022icar aieea ug city intimation slip 2022icar aieea ug 2022icar ug 2022icar examicar ug admit card 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?