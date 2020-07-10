हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICSE ISC Result 2020

ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 result 2020 to be released today at 3 pm, check cisce.org, results.cisce.org

The results will be declared on the council's website cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) on Thursday (July 9, 2020) said that it would announce the Board results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) at 3 pm on Friday (July 10, 2020). The results will be declared on the council's website cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Students can also check their on their mobile via SMS by typing ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883. And to get ISC Results on your mobile SMS, students should type ISC<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883.

Board Secretary Gerry Arthoon made the announcement of the declaration of the CICSE board results. 

Notably, students of the affiliated schools will be able to access their results by logging into the CAREERS portal using the Principal's login ID and password. 

The ICSE and ISC board exams 2020 had been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic after they were previously scheduled to be held from March 19 to March 31.

However, on June 25, CISCE told the Supreme Court that the ICSE exams and ISC exams were cancelled and that students would be marked on the basis of their internal assessments.

