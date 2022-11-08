topStoriesenglish
ICSE Class 10 exam date sheet 2023 to be RELEASED SOON at cisce.org- Check exam pattern and other details here

ICSE Exam datesheet 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be announcing Class 10th time table 2023 on the official website- cisce.org, details below.

ICSE Exam datesheet 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the ICSE Class 10 timetable 2023 soon. Students can view the entire Class 10 timetable as well as the exam pattern on the ICSE Board's official website, cisce.org. In opposition to the Covid schedule, which divided the tests into two terms, the council has chosen to have just one exam at the conclusion of the academic year 2023.

ICSE 10th datesheet 2023: Exam Pattern

Group 1 (Compulsory): There will be an internal examination percentage worth 80 marks and an internal assessment worth 20 marks.

Group 2: Students must choose a minimum of two and a maximum of three subjects from this group. There are 80 marks for the written paper and 20 for the internal assessment, just like in group 1.

Group 3: Out of the alternatives offered, students must choose one course. The written test will be worth 50 marks, and the internal evaluation will also be worth 50 points.

Students in Class 10 will be able to practice the 80-mark mock question papers that cover subjects like Hindi, geography, and mathematics, while students in Class 12 can access sample question papers for subjects including English, history, psychology, chemistry, fashion design, and computer science.

