ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Result 2020: Know how to check result via SMS

New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the result for ICSE and ICS exam at 3 PM on Friday (July 10, 2020). The results will be declared on the council’s official website cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.

Students can also check their on their mobile via SMS by typing ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883. And to get ISC Results on your mobile SMS, students should type ISC<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883.

The CISCE exams scheduled to be held in February and March got postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Here are the steps to check result on official websites:

Step 1: Log in to cisce.org‘, or ‘results.cisce.org‘, click on the link which says ‘Result 2020’

Step 2: Select ICSE or ISC as applicable from the course option

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your roll number, click submit

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a print-out for a future reference.

The ICSE and ISC board exams 2020 had been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic after they were previously scheduled to be held from March 19 to March 31.

However, on June 25, CISCE told the Supreme Court that the ICSE exams and ISC exams were cancelled and that students would be marked on the basis of their internal assessments.