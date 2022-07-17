NewsIndia
CISCE BOARD RESULT 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

ICSE 10th result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board will declare the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, ICSE Class 10 result 2022 today,  July 17. ICSR class 10th board results will be declared today at 5 pm on the websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Once declared, students can check their ICSE Result 2022 through the official website. Students can also follow the steps given below to check their Class 10th result.

ICSE Result 2022: Here's how to download Class 10th results

  • Visit the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org
  • On the homepage, click on the link - ICSE Class 10 Result 2022
  • Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number, date of birth
  • Click on submit, your ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check ICSE Result 10th 2022 via SMS

Students can check their ICSE class 10th results via SMS by sending a message "ICSE<Space><Unique Id>" to 09248082883.

ICSE 10th Result 2022 Direct Link

CISCE Board has conducted the ICSE semester 2 exams from April 25 to May 23, 2022. The ISC Semester 2 exams were held from April 26 till June 13, 2022. It is to be noted that the Board has conducted the exams in two semesters. Note, the final board exam result will be released after compiling the results of both semesters.

