Idea Fest 2022: Zee News, a name that has been synonymous with credibility, has once again been honoured for its trustworthy journalism. In the Idea Fest 2022, Zee News has been recognised with ‘India’s Most Trusted Channel' award while Zee Media CEO and eminent journalist Sudhir Chaudhary was honoured with the ‘Most Trusted CEO’ award. Zee News has always adhered to the principles of ethical journalism and that’s why it has always been the first choice of the viewers.

Thanking the audience for their trust, Zee News CEO Sudhir Chaudhary at the Idea Fest 2022 said that for a media house, the biggest honour is its audience. “When our viewers meet us anywhere and say that they like to watch our channel - that is the biggest reward for us," said Chaudhary. He added that he does not believe too much in awards because "I feel that this method is not very transparent”.

Zee Media is the oldest media organisation in the country and was also the first to launch a satellite channel in India. Now, Zee Media has one of the largest media portfolios in the country and the world.