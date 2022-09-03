NewsIndia
If Kerala has a future, it is BJP: Amit Shah at SC Conference

Amit Shah also said that the communists and Congress party have never done anything for the welfare of the scheduled caste and tribes and treated them as vote-banks only.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 08:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a rip-roaring attack on Congress and Communists and said that there is no hope for Keralaexcept for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP leader, who is one of the party’s prime strategists, was in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram for the Scheduled Caste (SC) conference. "Congress is vanishing from the country, the world is getting rid of communist parties. If Kerala has a future, it is BJP," said Amit Shah. The leader also said that the communists and Congress party have never done anything for the welfare of the scheduled caste and tribes and treated them as vote-banks only.

"Congress is disappearing from India while the Communist party is on the verge of extinction from the world. In Kerala, only the BJP has a future. The Congress party and the Communists never worked for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes. They treated them as mere vote-banks," Shah said.

Shah challenged Congress and the Communist parties to come forward and explain what they have done for the downtrodden communities so far.

He listed out the projects and policies of the Modi government for the Dalits and the SC/ST communities.

"Ambedkar did not get Bharat Ratna until the Congress was in power. When they were voted out, Ambedkar was awarded Bharat Ratna," Shah said.

He mentioned Pakistan in his brief speech and said the Modi government abrogated Article 370 and joined Kashmir with India.

"We saw terrorists from Pakistan attacking our soldiers at Uri and Pulwama. The Congress never did anything about any such terrorist threats to this country. But Modi gave them a befitting reply by conducting surgical strikes on Pakistan," Shah said. The Union Minister was here to take part in the 30th southern zonal council meet.

