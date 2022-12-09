'If Muslim girls were asked to wear Hijab, why not boys also use the same thing: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Morigaon (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal again in Morigaon on Thursday. Addressing a public meeting, the Assam Chief Minister said that there is a need to change the system of men marrying three-four women to give justice to Muslim women.

Sarma said, "There cannot be any right to a man living in independent India to marry three-four women (without giving divorce to the previous spouse) and we will have to change such a system. We will have to try to give justice to Muslim women. If Muslim girls were asked to wear the Hijab, why not the boys also use the same thing? Muslim girls can`t study in school and Muslim men will marry 2-3 women, we are against this system. We want `Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas`."

Taking potshots at the AIUDF Chief, Sarma said that there are some leaders in Assam like Badruddin Ajmal who said women must give birth to children as soon as possible, adding "A woman`s childbirth process cannot be compared with a field. I have repeatedly said that our women can give birth to 20-25 children, but Ajmal will have to bear their food, clothes, education, and all other expenses and then, we don`t have any problem."

The Assam CM further said, "If Ajmal wouldn`t pay expenses, then nobody has the right to lecture on childbirth. We will give birth to only those many children whom we can provide food and to make them better human beings."

He said that many MLAs of Assam want Pomua Muslims to vote and they don`t want to give good suggestions, "But we don`t want their votes and we want to give good suggestions from a neutral position that, don`t make your children as Junab, Imam, do make your children as doctors, engineers and make them as better human beings."

The Chief Minister further said, "We are trying to bring forward `Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash`. We don`t want that the students of Pomua Muslim to become Junab, Imam by studying in Madrasas. We want that they should study in schools, colleges and studying in Morigaon Medical College so that they can become doctors, and engineers."

Earlier on December 2, Ajmal had advised Hindus follow to adopt the formula of Muslims and get their children married at a young age to produce more children. He told ANI, "They (Hindus) should also follow adopt the formula of Muslims and get their children married at a young age, get them married at the age of 20-22, get the girls married at 18-20 years and then see how many children are born... ."

AIUDF chief Ajmal also responded to recent Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma`s comments on "Love Jihad" with reference to the Shraddha Walker murder case, adding "The Chief Minister also said that he is very much worried after seeing Al-Qaeda activities in the Madrasa of Morigaon.

Sarma said, "Morigaon had made a new history in the freedom movement of the country. Tilak Deka, Hemaram Pator, Gunabhiram Bordoloi - son of the soil of Morigaon, had sacrificed their lives for the country. We can`t allow making the Morigaon district the base of Al-Qaeda."

Chief Minister Sarma laid the foundation stones of 12 developmental projects worth Rs 910.13 crore as part of "Bikakhor Babe Eta Pokhek" initiative launched by the Government of Assam in a programme held at Morigaon district, besides laying the foundation stones of a new Medical College and Hospital at Morigaon, a mini stadium at Jagiroad and Manipur and upgradation of Govt Polytechnic and ITI into centres of excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a target has been set to make the Medical College and Hospital functional before the assembly election in 2026 and plans are afoot to set up a cancer hospital, BSc Nursing College, GNM Nursing School and a Dental College within the Medical College campus. He informed that the government would start enrolment of new beneficiaries under Orunodoi scheme from December 12 and altogether 18 thousand beneficiaries would be included from Jagiroad, Morigaon and Lahorighat constituencies.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the Assam government is working with an aim to provide government jobs to one lakh youth and making 5 lakh youth self-employed, besides inaugurating the BJP office of the Morigaon district during his visit.

(With ANI Inputs)