If voted to power, AAP will transform Punjab's ailing sports sector: Raghav Chadha tells Zee News

New Delhi: For as long as the generations of Punjab can remember, the politics in the state has been focused upon religion, Khalistan propaganda, caste, class and cross-border issues, however, these elections are different, something has changed.

There's a subtle and indispensable shift in the politics of Punjab this time with voters as well as the leaders demanding to talk about jobs, infrastructure, health, farmers' income and the issues that really matter.

Raghav Chadha from the Aam Aadmi Party, which is running as a key contender in the Punjab Assembly Elections, shares with Zee Media his party's blueprint to generate jobs and job creators in the state, augmenting farmers' income and deviating the youth from the peril of drugs.

Claiming that his party is the only party attempting to win the elections based on issues and actually providing a road map to act on it, Chadha said that AAP’s focus would be on addressing the challenges of individual industries and facilitating their revival.

“Our convener Arvind Kejriwal has been interacting with concerned industries, and we are working very closely with the Sports industry of Punjab,” said Chadha

“You’ll be surprised to know that the bat used by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is manufactured in Punjab’s Jalandhar and the hockey sticks that most international players use are prepared here, however, the sports industry of Punjab has not received its due and we are on a mission to bring its glory back,” he added.

On being asked about some of the challenges that the sports industry in Punjab faces, Chadha highlighted that most of these units are being shut down, the remaining factories do not have proper electricity and on top of it all, they don’t even have the basic infrastructure to run these units.

“Our plan is to revive these units and industries and by doing so we are not only going to create jobs and jobs alone but we will create job creators,” said Chadha.

AAP Punjab co-in charge also shared with us his party’s target for Punjab’s economy if they come to power in the state, adding that their priority is to abate the high levels of debts in the state.

“The debts in the balance sheet of Punjab are in excess of Rs 2.75 lakh crore and the population of Punjab is 3 cores, which means that the per capita debt in the state is almost Rs 1 lakh,” said Chadha.

Terming the appalling debt levels as ‘criminal’, Chadha added that 20-25 % of Punjab’s annual budget goes into balancing this debt.

Raghav Chadha, who was confident of a thumping victory in Punjab said that his party has a vision for the reparation of the already torn state economy and will implement the Delhi model in Punjab as well.

About Punjab elections, the state will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

