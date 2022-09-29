NewsIndia
LALU PRASAD YADAV

'If you have GUTS, then ban RSS in Bihar': BJP Minister's open CHALLENGE to Lalu Prasad Yadav

Let us tell you that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has demanded a ban on RSS after the central government's ban on PFI. He said that, like PFI, RSS should also be banned. Lalu Yadav said that an investigation is going on into PFI. All organizations like PFI should be banned. Both PFI and RSS should be probed. 

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 09:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The government bans PFI and 8 related organizations.
  • A total of 106 PFI leaders and activists were arrested in 15 states on September 22 for allegedly supporting terrorist activities in the country.
  • On September 27, more than 170 people allegedly linked to PFI were detained or arrested by raids in seven states.

'If you have GUTS, then ban RSS in Bihar': BJP Minister's open CHALLENGE to Lalu Prasad Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav has demanded a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) like the Popular Front of India (PFI). On this demand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has retaliated. He said, "I am proud to be a volunteer of the RSS. Can Lalu Yadav call himself a member of PFI?" Challenging Lalu Prasad Yadav, Giriraj Singh said, "They have a government in Bihar, if you have guts, then ban the RSS in Bihar."  

Lalu Demands Ban on RSS

Ban on 8 Organizations

The government bans PFI and 8 related organizations. According to a gazetted notification, eight associate organizations of PFI – Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imam Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have also been named by UAPA. That is, they are included in the list of organizations that have been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and various state police forces have conducted two large-scale raids against PFI across the country in the recent past. A total of 106 PFI leaders and activists were arrested in 15 states on September 22 for allegedly supporting terrorist activities in the country. On September 27, more than 170 people allegedly linked to PFI were detained or arrested by raids in seven states. Following the ban, the authorities started the process of sealing the offices of PFIs and freezing their bank accounts in the 17 states where the organization was operating.

Lalu Prasad YadavGiriraj SinghPFI banBihar PoliticsBJPRSSRJD

