iFestival 2024: JD Institute Wows Audience With a Unique Blend of Fashion, Interior and Artistic Excellence

Held at the prestigious JLN Indoor Stadium in Delhi on August 9th and 10th, this year’s festival emerged as the largest and most spectacular student design event to date. With its rich history and innovative spirit,through its educational division JD Institute of fashion technology and other global counterparts like India Fashion Week London and Global Fashion Design Award , showcased an event that seamlessly combined Fashion, Art, and Interior design into an unforgettable celebration. The Managing Director of JD Image Promotions Ltd. Mrs. Rupal Dalal commented “iFestival is not just an event; it's a revolution in creative expression. We've created a playground for imagination that transcends traditional boundaries and it's always heart-warming to see the industry supporting these ideas and exploration. Truly creativity leads, innovation follows, inspiration transforms."

The visionary theme “Civilization Type 1,” showcased an unparalleled exploration of futuristic design, renewable energy, and creative consciousness. This forward-thinking concept propelled the event beyond conventional boundaries, challenging participants to envision a world where technology and creativity converge to address global challenges.

Co-founded by Mr. Harsh Dalal and Ms. Akshra Dalal, Directors of JD Image Promotions Ltd., iFestival was conceived with a mission to prepare Indian youth to compete confidently in the global design fraternity. Their visionary leadership has transformed iFestival into a powerhouse of innovation and a launchpad for tomorrow's design leaders. Padma Bhushan Shri Rajeev Sethi, a renowned Indian designer, scenographer and art curator, inaugurated the show, marking a great honour for us.

A Multifaceted Spectacle of Creativity

The event features Three Dynamic Segments, each presenting a unique facet of the fashion design world: TFA (The Fashion Awards), Exhibit X, and Camp 11820 - creates a kaleidoscope of creative expression:

1. TFA - The Fashion Awards: The Fashion Awards (TFA) is a showcase of Futuristic Style and promising new talent. It is a delightful celebration that honours and applauds notable individuals and style luminaries from different walks of fashion. Attendees witness Four Exclusive Runway Shows where the latest fashion innovations are brought to life by the institute’s brightest stars, the JEDIIIANS. These shows not only showcase cutting-edge fashion but also herald the arrival of India’s next generation of design visionaries.



2. Exhibit X: It is an Awe-Inspiring Exhibition of prototypes, installations, and models that push the boundaries of conventional design. This segment fosters engaging dialogues between emerging talents and industry stalwarts, sparking conversations about the future of design and its societal impact.



3. Camp 11820: It is a Canvas for Artistic Innovation. Here painters and visual artists unleash their imagination, creating a mesmerising tapestry of colours, forms, and ideas that challenges perceptions and inspires wonder. The engaging narratives and imaginative creations leave an indelible impression on all who attend.

Global Partnerships and Cultural Enrichment

iFestival 2024 was further distinguished by its international dimension, with significant contributions from the Russian and Colombian embassies. The Russian Embassy showcased five exquisite garments, blending traditional Russian styles with contemporary fashion. The collection included garments such as intricately designed Russian shirts, skirts, and headgear, reflecting a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity.

The Colombian Embassy presented a vibrant array of traditional and contemporary attire, including garments inspired by Colombia’s rich cultural heritage. Highlights included the Wayuu dress, crafted by indigenous artisans, and the Vueltiao hat dress, symbolising the cultural significance of Colombia’s renowned carnival.

Support from Leading Brands

The festival was enriched by the support of several reputed brands, and designers which provided students with materials and opportunities to create unique collections.

Meena Bazar: A renowned Indian ethnic wear brand based in Delhi, known for its elegant traditional garments. Celebrities like Kiara Advani graced in a silver sequin saree from the brand at a red carpet event.

MADAME: A western-wear fashion brand catering to the young, fashion-conscious woman. With actress Shanaya Kapoor as its Brand Ambassador, the brand embodies contemporary style with her fashion-forward appearances.

Kazo: A high-street western wear brand offering stylish fashion at accessible prices. Endorsed by Janhavi Kapoor the brand represents stylish and trendy fashion, aligning with modern and chic aesthetic.

Samant Chauhan: An Indian design brand specialising in Bhagalpuri silk, cotton, and intricate hand embroidery. With collaborations and associations with renowned brands like Lakmé Fashion Week, Streax Professional, Lotus Makeup India, Samant Chauhan proves to be one of the most versatile fashion designers in the industry.

Roop Vatika: A fashion icon since 1992, Rooop Vatika celebrates 30 years of excellence. Adorned by celebrities like Zareen Khan, Rubina Dilaik, and Barkha Dutt, the brand remains a thriving symbol of style and evolution.

Genes Lecoanet Hemant: a premium men's and women's clothing and accessories Indo-French brand, featured celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, to name a few.

Anokherang: It is an uber stylish women's fashion store that helps simplify your online shopping experience by providing colourful, vibrant & fashionable designs.

Rina Dhaka: A renowned Indian fashion designer, celebrated for her innovative style, has dressed celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Uma Thurman, and Lara Dutta. Her work has been showcased at The Louvre and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Sonia Jetleey: Sonia Jetleey blends the essence of Earth's elements into stylish, wearable designs, serving markets across India, the Middle East, USA, Canada, and Europe.

Siddhant Agrawal: The brand blends laser cutting with traditional craftsmanship to create unique styles. It aims for 100% sustainability.

Khinkhwab: The brand preserves the rich tradition and culture of Varanasi through the art of weaving in Banarasi silk, sarees, lehengas, dupattas, having its outlet in Singapore as well.

These brands provided students with fabric wastes, allowing them to create innovative designs that harmonised with the iFestival theme, showcasing sustainability and creativity.

Honouring Icons and Visionaries

iFestival not only showcased emerging talent but also recognized established professionals who have made significant contributions to their fields. The awards ceremony honoured various dignitaries and artists for their visionary work:

Ms. Ashima Leena received the "Guardian of Heritage" for preserving textile traditions. Mr. Sidhant Aggarwal earned the "Future of Fashion Award" for innovation, and Mr. Ujjawal Dubey was honoured with the "Leaders of the Change Award" for sustainable fashion. Ms. Divya Bhatia of Ash Amaira was named "Maestro of Luxury Craftsmanship."

Ms. Ananya Mukherjee and Mr. Praydhumna Singh Rathore from Taj Palace won the "Sustainable Hospitality Excellence Award."

Mr. Manav Gupta was named "Maestro of Art for Climate Change & Sustainability," while Mr. Nawal Kishore and Ms. Kanchan Prakash received the "Artistic Vision Award" and "Artistic Excellence Award," respectively.

Mr. Rishu Anand of Twenty North got the "Architect of Interior Elegance Award," and Mr. & Mrs. Hardesh & Monica Chawla of Essentia Environments were honoured with "The Pinnacle of Design Award."

As a standout moment, iFestival also honoured the RC Dalal Memorial Awards, aimed at nurturing deserving talents and providing them with career-advancing recognition, celebrating Mr. Nitin Hirani for his exceptional contributions to Interior Design at The Positive Space by HIRANI & CO, and Mr. Karan Arora for his innovative achievements in Fashion Design at KaranAroraBridal.

These awards underscored iFestival’s commitment to recognizing excellence across the spectrum of creative industries, from established professionals to emerging talents.

A Vision Beyond Fashion

iFestival 2024 transcended the traditional boundaries of Fashion, Interior and Art, creating a transformative experience that celebrated the boundless potential of student creativity. The festival’s extensive programming, ranging from live performances to interactive design displays, highlighted its importance as an outlet for creativity and collaboration.

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology

Founded in 1988 by Mr. Chandrakant Dalal and Mr. R.C. Dalal, the JD Institute of Fashion Technology stands as a pioneer in art and design education in India. As the curtains fall on this year's spectacular showcase, the reverberations of iFestival 2024 continue to echo through the creative world. It stands as a testament to JD Institute’s visionary approach to education and its unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of design innovators.

