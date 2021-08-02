IGNOU extends last date for fresh admissions, re-registration for July session, check details

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday (August 2, 2021) informed that it has extended the last date for fresh admissions and re-registration for the July 2021 session till August 16. Interested candidates can apply for the re-registration process for the July session 2021 online through IGNOU's official website - ignou.ac.in.

