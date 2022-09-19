NewsIndia
IGNOU 2022

IGNOU Re-Registration 2022 for July session further extended till September 25 at ignou.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

IGNOU Registration 2022: It is mandatory for students to apply for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration in order to attend the next semester or year, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

IGNOU Re-Registration 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration for all the programmes till September 25. Before the deadline, the IGNOU July 2022 re-registration form must be completed in order to accept admission for the following semester or academic year. It should be remembered that without submitting the IGNOU re-registration form, no students will be enrolled for the following semester or academic year.

IGNOU Re-Registration 2022: Here’s how to register

  • Go to the IGNOU official website - ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on the “Re-Registration” tab.
  • Read all the information and click on “Proceed for Re-Registration”.
  • A login window will be displayed on the screen.
  • Log in by using the enrolment ID and program code.
  • Fill up the details in the re-registration form of IGNOU.
  • Pay the IGNOU re-registration fee online mode.
  • After paying the fee, candidates should take a few printouts of the fee receipt along with the re-registration form and retain it for future reference.

IGNOU July 2022 re-registration has begun at the university as of May 20. After 30 days have passed after submitting the form, candidates can check the progress of their IGNOU re-registration. Only students who have already been admitted into courses offered by the university are eligible to re-register with IGNOU in 2022.

 

