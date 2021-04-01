IGNOU TEE 2021: Assignment submission deadline extended to April 30

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submissions of the assignments for the Term-end Examination (TEE), June 2021.

According to the notification released on Wednesday (March 31) by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on its official website http://ignou.ac.in/ the last date for submissions of the assignments for the Term-end Examination (TEE), June 2021 is April 30.

The submission date has been extended for all the programmes of the term-end examination. The notification has been issued to all the schools, divisions, centres, units and institutes of IGNOU.

The re-registration for IGNOU January 2021 session ended on Wednesday (March 31). All the students can re-submit their re-registration forms at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

"The last date for submission of assignments for all programmes for the term-end examination, June 2021 is hereby extended to April 30, 2021. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority,” the official notification mentioned.

The undergraduate and postgraduate exams would start on June 15 and will finish on July 19. The exam will take place in two sessions. The morning session will take place from 10 am to 1 pm and evening session will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

