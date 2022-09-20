IIT Bombay canteen worker arrested for RECORDING female student in hostel washroom

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, a canteen worker at the IIT Bombay has been arrested for allegedly recording a video of a girl student while she was using the hostel washroom, said reports on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday night when the canteen worker was spotted filming a female student while she was in the toilet.

A student at the reputed university spotted a mobile phone looming outside the hostel's bathroom window. She then alerted the hostel authorities after which the security staff of the IIT Bombay caught the man and handed him over to the police. The name of the arrested person is ‘Pintu’. The arrested person works in the canteen of IIT Bombay.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC Section 354C, said sources. IIT Bombay also later issued a statement claiming that "there was an attempt to violate the personal space of women residents of a hostel by an employee of the hostel night canteen." The "culprit was caught and handed over to the police," it added.

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the matter, which also includes a cyber probe, the IIT Bombay said in the statement.

The fresh incident at the IIT Bombay comes days after an MMS scandal rocked Chandigarh University. At least three persons who were earlier arrested in connection with the ‘leaked objectionable videos’ case were sent to a seven-day police remand by a court on Monday.

All three arrested persons were sent on seven-day police remand and their mobile phones are being sent for forensic investigation, sources said. According to advocate Sandeep Sharma, some videos found will also be probed.

The three accused were arrested following massive protests by the students in Mohali. Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students who were bathing. The videos were allegedly also posted on social media. The protesting students claimed that after the videos went viral, some girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide.

However, the police refuted the claim. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on his part, ordered the setting up of a three-member-all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police officials to probe into the case.

Three accused including a girl student from the college were arrested in connection with the case. The SIT team will be under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo. "SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person is to be spared if found involved. One student and two others were arrested. Thanks to DGP Himachal Pradesh for excellent co-operation. Electronic devices were seized and sent for forensic examination," said DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

He further appealed to everyone to maintain peace and said, "Don`t fall to unverified rumours. Let`s work together for peace in society. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony." Earlier in the day sources said that the Chandigarh University varsity has been shut to students till September 24.