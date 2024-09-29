PATTAN, Jammu and Kashmir — Prominent Shia leader and sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from the National Conference, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, made headlines while campaigning in the Pattan area, asserting that he would oppose his party if it fails to meet the expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

As a key campaigner for the National Conference across all three phases of the Kashmir elections, Ruhullah has emerged as a leading voice for the party in the region. "What people give us, it's mandatory for the party to reciprocate in the same way," he said, emphasizing the party's commitment to developmental work and public interest initiatives.

Ruhullah was actively supporting National Conference candidate Riyqz Baedaar in the Pattan constituency, which has a significant Shia population in Baramulla district. Following his recent electoral success in the Srinagar constituency, where he won by a substantial margin, he reiterated his role as the main advocate for the Shia community in Kashmir.

In his address, he promised to fight for the restoration of Article 370 and the revocation of the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Ruhullah committed to being a vocal representative in Parliament for the release of political prisoners currently incarcerated in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in India.

During his campaign, Ruhullah criticized the central government’s decision to revoke laws protecting the interests of the people in August 2019. "Article 370 was a safeguard for our land, honor, and employment," he declared, likening the struggle for its restoration to the plight of the Palestinians. "Today, our vote is an answer to them. While they acted against our wishes, tomorrow we may have to sacrifice our lives for it."

He pledged that the National Conference would continue to advocate for the dignity and pride of the Kashmiri people, as well as better governance and development, ensuring that residents can lead free, safe, and secure lives.

Ruhullah made it clear that he is committed to holding his party accountable. "It's our party agenda that I am presenting to the people, and I am confident that the party will uphold these promises. If they try to stray from this agenda in the future, I will be the first to raise my voice against them."

In closing, he called on the electorate to unite and support the National Conference, urging them to fight against forces that threaten their interests. "We must join hands and show them that they cannot act unilaterally; they have to consider what the common people of Jammu and Kashmir desire. Our vote is our power, and we can shape our future democratically," he asserted.