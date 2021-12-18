Illegal dairies functioning in Delhi under the protection of BJP leaders: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has been constantly unveiling the true face of the BJP and in that direction AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj today exposed how BJP is forcing Gau Mata, the most revered of the living beings to eat garbage at dumpsters in Delhi.

He talked about how illegal dairies are functioning in Delhi under the protection of BJP leaders and how one can go anywhere in Delhi, and they’ll find cows straying on roads and dumpsters.

AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday (December 17) presented dozens of proofs in the form of photos and videos that showed how cruelly the BJP-ruled MCD treats the Gau-Mata. He also presented a video of stray cows eating garbage next to a drain he shot himself and then followed them to an illegal dairy.

Bhardwaj said, “Go anywhere in Delhi, you’ll find cows straying on roads and dumpsters. This is when cows are considered the holiest beings in the Hindu Culture. They’re referred to as the Gau Mata. The Gau Mata in whom all the devi-devtas reside, in whose horns Brahma-Vishnu-Mahesh reside, whose seva holds the power of fulfilling all your wishes," he said.

It is Gau Mata’s whose milk is held as the most sought after one’s own mother’s milk. Be it Gomutra or Gobar they both hold very high regard in the Hindu culture. Thanks to BJP-ruled MCD’s rotten sense of culture, you can find the sacred Gau Mata feeding on garbage anytime and anywhere in this city.

"If you visit the garbage dumps in any locality in Delhi, you will witness our Gau Mata trying to scour for food through the disposed food in polythenes discarded by Delhi residents. Cows often try to tear the plastic with their hooves, which is usually so tough that they end up swallowing the food with the plastic itself," he added.

"Hence, the polythene chokes their insides, blocks intestines and messes with digestion, making them sick and eventually causing a very painful death. The sole onus of these harrowing deaths that befall our Gau Mata falls on the BJP-led MCD."

He added, "This morning I pondered over calling for photographic proof to share with the public. Our friends in the North, South, and East MCD went around their areas and sent us pictures of cows feeding on garbage at the various dumpsters across the city."

He continued, "On my way to work, I crossed South Extension, where I saw a cow. Then I crossed Defence Colony, where again I saw a cow in front of Kotla and then another outside the JLN Stadium. Now you can imagine why these cows are sitting on roads. It’s because these cows feed on plastic and toxic city waste, and if you speak to anyone living in small towns and villages, they will tell you that a cow that feeds on hay and grass has waste which can be utilised because it is not toxic, it is pure."

"But on the other hand, the cows in cities are diseased and their defecation smells extremely bad due to which residents have to force these cows out of their streets after which they end up on roads. They are hence found either feeding themselves at dumpsters, or sitting on roads after having eaten,” he said.

He continued, “Now the important question that arises is where such a large number of cows have come from in Delhi. Based on MCD rules, no one is allowed to domesticate a cow in Delhi. So where are these stray animals coming from? And their numbers have only increased over the last 3-4 years. They had vanished in the middle, most cows had been sent to Gaushalas. Many of our colleagues and workers donate to these Gaushalas on the outskirts of Delhi for this purpose, to ensure safety and health for these cows. Why is the MCD not looking into the reason behind the sudden increase in the number of these cows who seem to have appeared out of the blue.”

Shri Saurabh Bhardwaj further said, “People are very distressed. If these cows stop midway, they block roads and obstruct traffic. Often, accidents are also caused. Government hospital data says that around 250 accidents in Delhi every month are taking place due to the cows found on roads. This is clearly because when one is driving fast, a cow will get hassled and head in the wrong direction causing accidents.”

While presenting the proofs he said, "It was around 9 o'clock in the morning and I saw that the cows who eat garbage by wandering here and there all day line up in the morning and evening and go somewhere. There, they are milked and then released back to wander across the city. This is an organized gang, there are mafia, who exploit cows. This mafia is running a game over the painful death of cows."

He further said, "In this video, all these cows are going towards the Panchsheel Enclave of GK-1. When I went after them, all the cows passed under a bridge where there is a drain. MCD has been asked many times to clean this drain but MCD does not take any step on this also. After crossing the bridge the cows reach the dairy where they are milked, and then they are left to wander. You yourself can understand how poisonous the milk of cows that eat garbage will be. In this way, this entire Gaushala is being run illegally and their milk is being taken illegally."

He concluded, “Our motive behind showing you these proofs is to highlight how these cows have been illegally held by organised syndicates. These cows are being exploited for their milk. The BJP-ruled MCD leaders and employees get paid to protect such syndicates. The BJP is feeding the common man poison in the form of such milk. Imagine the kind of milk you must be drinking if the cows are consuming garbage. We can only imagine the fatalities the cows have to face, how cruelly they die and how their corpses are disposed off.”

